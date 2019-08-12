Athens police: Man cut in abdomen during fight over cellphone

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens police have reported a weekend assault arrest.
Police say they responded to a fight call on Runway Street at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
Officers say they found a 60-year-old man that had been cut in the lower abdomen. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Investigators believe the assault was the result of a fight over a cellphone.
Officers later located Jeffery Ryan Solomon under a neighbor’s porch. Solomon was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
