Woman in critical condition following Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman ended up with critical injuries in an overnight house fire in northwest Huntsville. One of the responding firefighters was also hurt, but not as severely.
Crews responded to the 3500 block of Cable Street at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say smoke was showing.
Capt. Frank McKenzie said a woman was still inside, while her son was outside trying to get in to save her. Firefighters got her out.
McKenzie said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
He said a firefighter sustained a very minor injury by falling off the porch and landing on his back. He was checked out on scene by HEMSI and went right back to work.
It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews say the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. However, they do not believe it is a complete loss.
The investigation is ongoing.
