What’s on school menus this fall? More than $1 billion worth of ‘free’ food because of trade disputes

Students at Madison Crossing Elementary School in Canton, Miss., eat lunch in the school's cafeteria on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Scott Clements, director of child nutrition at the Mississippi education department, said they've ordered two truckloads of trade mitigation pulled pork and four loads of kidney beans for use in their school meal plans. The products are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is giving away the foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)