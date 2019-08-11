Unresponsive person in car leads to heroin, meth arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says someone unconscious in a car led to a drug arrest.
.On Thursday, a Section police officer responded to a call of a unresponsive male at a business on Alabama 35. Investigators say the officer found a male slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle with a loaded syringe in his lap.
The officer requested assistance from the Jackson County Narcotics Unit.
Investigators say they found several syringes. Narcotics agents say they found a small quantity of heroin and methamphetamine (ice) in the vehicle.
Arrested in connection with this investigation was Tyson James Henshaw, 29, of Section. He was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances for heroin and meth, plus unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Henshaw was transported to the Jackson County Jail without incident and remains in custody. Bond has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.