Nurse practitioner warns about wasp, yellow jacket season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s that time of year when wasps and yellow jackets are busy buzzing around.
Because of the warmer climate and abundance of food, colonies are surviving the winter months. And that means they’re bugging all of us swarming outdoors.
For some, a sting could be deadly.
“A few people are very allergic. They can actually end up with an anaphylactic reaction where they actually have some throat swelling, they can’t breath. That is life-threatening. Those people, if they are that allergic, they need to make sure that they have an EpiPen,” said Connie Abbott, nurse practitioner at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Sometimes bug bites aren’t felt for up to two hours. Some get worse over a 72-hour period.
We do get some relief from stinging insects during the winter months, depending on cold temperatures.
