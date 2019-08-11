Dangerous heat potential ahead; heat advisory Monday

Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days for potentially dangerous heat in the Tennessee Valley. A heat advisory is in effect for Monday through 6 pm. The heat index can be as high as 107 degrees at times. Please take appropriate actions and avoid the heat if possible. Hydration will also be important over the next two days.
Likely the hottest day of summer 2019 will be Tuesday with the heat index over 110 degrees in the afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening.
Wednesday is our next best chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The heat index will again be in the triple digits. A needed break from the heat will finally come by Thursday and Friday with things staying seasonably hot with highs near 90 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.