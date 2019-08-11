Excessive heat on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The heat will be a concern for the next few days.
Today, afternoon temperatures will shoot into the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, will be over 100 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to excessive heat. Heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees.
Rain chances are slim and winds are light, so there will be little relief from the heat outside.
Practice heat safety by staying hydrated, limiting time outside around peak heating hours, and taking break when spending time outside.
