Alabama A&M men’s basketball to host elite camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M men’s basketball program will host their last camp of the summer, with the first Dylan Howard Elite Camp on Aug. 24 in Elmore Gymnasium.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with camp officially beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m.
The one-day camp is for rising ninth-graders to prep school student athletes. It will teach game fundamentals to help improve their athletic skills and competitive team play, while gaining exposure at the NCAA Division 1 level from an experienced coaching staff.
