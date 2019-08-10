Tick season in full swing in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tick season is in full swing right now. The biggest concern in the summer months are tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
The three most common ticks in Alabama are the lone star tick, the Gulf Coast tick, the deer tick and the American dog tick.
Connie Abbott, nurse practitioner, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville faculty-staff clinic, says to pay close attention if you work or play outside.
“The best thing to do is prevent the tick from hitching a ride in the first place. You want to make sure you’re covered well when you go outside. Check yourself out make sure you don’t have any little riders with you," she said.
If going on camping trips and picnics, use insect repellent containing DEET and lemon-oil eucalyptus to prevent tick bites.
Treat animals with a tick and flea preventative and check for ticks regularly.
