'That’s all, folks’: Trash Pandas sell out of season tickets

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re still more than eight months away from the first game, but Rocket City Trash Pandas enthusiasm is already in full force.
That was obvious Saturday when the team sold out of season tickets.
The team counted down the last of its season ticket sales on social media.
They started out with 15,000 season tickets. When Saturday started, that number was down to double digits.
A fan named Kim scooped up the last one that afternoon.
Prices ranged from around $830 to more than $4,000, according to the team website.
