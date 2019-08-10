Potentially dangerous heat ahead

Sunday will be the start of a long stretch of very hot August weather. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will likely be over 100 degrees for most of the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days for potentially dangerous heat. The heat index both afternoon will be over 107 degrees in the afternoons. Stray showers will be possible.
Wednesday will be the next best chance of seeing any significant rainfall and thunderstorms as a disturbance will move through in the afternoon. A brief break from the heat will arrive by Thursday and Friday with seasonal highs near 90 degrees.
