More students are eligible for financial aid, so why don’t they apply?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might not realize it, but your child might be eligible to receive financial aid in college.
"Sometimes people think they make too much money,” said Tyler Peterson, UAB Executive Director of Financial Assistance.
That's just one of mistakes people make when they decide whether or not to apply.
"One of the many reasons is that families just don't know. They don't know what they need to do, when they need to be doing it, and there is also a lot of misunderstood information about the financial aid process,” said Peterson.
In 2016, NerdWallet found that high school grads missed out on $2.7 billion in federal grant money that year.
The average amount that students missed out on was over $1,800.
"All students should be applying for the FAFSA," said Peterson.
That stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
You can fill that out on the FAFSA website. It takes around 20 minutes to complete, and it could open the door to everything from grants and scholarships to student loans.
“Typically students that are going to be eligible for grant money are going to be families that are in lower income environments, but it does not penalize any student for filling out the FAFSA,” said Peterson.
