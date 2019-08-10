Huntsville woman arrested following high-speed pursuit in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman is facing charges after Morgan County deputies say she led them on a high-speed pursuit.
Deputies say the pursuit went through Cataco and ended on Union Hill Road towards U.S. 231 after suspect lost control of vehicle. A tweet from the sheriff’s office shows her vehicle on its side.
Deputes say the driver, 35-year-old Connie Lee House, was not injured.
She was taken into custody with multiple charges pending, including attempting to elude.
Deputies say they will release more information soon.
