Huntsville councilman holding town hall this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This Tuesday, Huntsville Councilman Will Culver wants to hear about your concerns.
He’s continuing his 8 for 8 Town Hall series.
This town hall will be focused on improving communities across Huntsville, cleaning up neighborhoods and crime control.
The District 5 councilman says this can be done by making a variety of services available to everyone.
“I want people on the western portion of the city of Huntsville, even if they are in Limestone County, to be able to get the same kind of obligatory kinds of services, i.e. fire, rescue, all of that, that people who live in the more central city are getting,” said Culver.
The meeting is this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Saint Luke Christian Church on Sparkman Drive.
