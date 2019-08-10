Heat building, FAWD Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat

The start of the day is calm. There is some patchy fog across the area. The fog will fade as we warm up through the morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. A few showers could be possible this morning, but most of the rain is reserved for the afternoon around peak heating hours. Showers and storms will be spotty in nature, so not everyone will see rain today. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Through the weekend and into next week, the heat will take over. Temperatures will shoot into the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the triple digits.
Afternoon highs will peak into the mid 90s Sunday, and the heat index will be over 100° for a lot of cities. Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to excessive heat. Heat index values could be as high as 110°. Rain chances are slim and winds are light, so there will be little relief from the heat outside.
