Excessive heat leading to First Alert Weather Days at week’s start

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through the weekend and into next week, the heat will take over.
Temperatures will shoot into the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the triple digits.
Afternoon highs will peak into the mid 90s Sunday, and the heat index will be over 100 degrees for a lot of cities. Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to excessive heat. Heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees. Rain chances are slim and winds are light, so there will be little relief from the heat outside.
