Decatur mayor: More jobs than applicants leading to some department shortages

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Delays are possible for several city services in Decatur like street maintenance, trash and debris pickup. Mayor Tab Bowling says low applicant numbers are leading to several department shortages.
“We have 10 percent underemployment," Bowling admitted.
Tuesday, Bowling took to Facebook to sound off and be “transparent” about one of the issues the city is facing. Some of the departments effected are the police & fire departments as well as street maintenance.
In his Facebook post, Bowling says the city normally operates 10 loader trucks for debris pickup. Due to personnel shortages, they are operating with just 6 trucks. He adds residents may experience service delays until they can fill vacant positions.
“For the past four months we’ve announced nearly 10,000 new jobs in our area and these are really nice jobs," Bowling said.
The city of Decatur, much like other municipalities, Bowling says does not have the salary rates to compete with high dollar jobs like the incoming Mazda-Toyota plant, Facebook and Bocar.
“People are more focused on what they can actually put in their back pocket," Bowling said.
In his city, Bowling is using benefit packages and new ways of advertising to lure in more applicants.
As for now, you may see slower service but they’re working hard to keep things as normal as possible.
