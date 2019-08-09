State Supreme Court denies William Darby’s immunity appeal

William Darby (Source: WAFF)
August 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 11:34 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama State Supreme Court decided Friday that it would not hear an appeal from a Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder.

Attorneys for Officer William Darby were requesting that the State Supreme Court review a lower’s decision denying Darby immunity from prosecution.

The original decision was made by a Madison Circuit Judge. The Supreme Court’s refusal to review the decision could pave the way for William Darby to head to trial. So far a trial date has not been set.

He’s charged with the murder of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. Darby shot Parker while on-duty in April of 2018.

