Scattered storms this afternoon, then heat takes over going into next week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and will stick around into the evening. A stalled front is to our south and will be the main area of development today. Western counties have a better shot for showers today than that east of I-65. Some storms could be strong at times. Expect mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and warm conditions to wrap up the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90°.
The heat will take over as the main headliner through the weekend and going into next week. Saturday will peak into the low 90s with a chance for scattered showers, mostly in the afternoon. Sunday will be dry with sunshine, and highs will shoot into the mid 90s. The Mid 90s will stick around for daytime highs as we start the workweek. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits. The extreme heat could call for a Heat Advisory.
Relief from the oppressive heat could come next Wednesday in the form of showers and storms during the middle of the week. Highs will be around 90° during the second half of next week.
