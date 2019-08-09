Mazda Toyota hiring, training, construction in full swing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -There are a lot of moving parts at the site of the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant. It’s the height of construction and there are 2,500 workers on site on a daily basis.
“Back in April, we set the first steel beam, the first of 1600 steel beams. Today, we’re 75% complete and the skeleton of the plant is being raised up from the ground on a daily basis. And YKTA, one of the on site suppliers, has started site work and preparations to build their plant on the site,” said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration.
Mazda Toyota shared a new rendering of the plant to show what it will look like and Brazeal provided a breakdown of the layout.
"We will have three plants. One will be a stamping body weld plant. Then we'll have our paint shop and our body shop," he explained.
Most of the construction workers are from Alabama, he pointed out.
Mazda Toyota is continuing training and hiring.
Team leaders are attending training at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, KY. A group of tool & die workers are training in San Antonio, TX at their truck plant.
“We’re hiring for professional staff. One new thing is we kicked off hiring for quality engineers in the past couple of weeks,” Brazeal stated. “At the same time, we’re continuing hiring for skilled labor, multi skilled maintenance, tool & die and also facilities maintenance.”
All job postings can be found at MazdaToyota.com.
A lot of projects are underway around the site of the plant to improve the infrastructure in the Greenbrier area and allow for better roads for workers' commutes.
The city is working on Old Highway 20, widening it from two lanes to four lanes. At the same time, Greenbrier is being extended. Ultimately, Greenbrier will connect into Browns Ferry which will connect into I-65.
And just this week, Norfolk Southern started a rail track interchange project.
“Ultimately, we will have a rail yard on our site and we will ship our vehicles off site via rail. So we have to have that interchange and Norfolk Southern start that this week,” Brazeal said.
Expect to see more concrete trucks coming and going from the site. As crews finish raising the steel beams, the next phase is roofing and also pouring concrete floors.
Brazeal says it's an exciting time for Mazda Toyota as the plant comes to life and as they build their workforce.
"The site really changes on a daily basis, most certainly on a weekly basis," he added.
