Huntsville City Council votes to change city salary schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a decision that impacts the salaries of 2,601 full-time employees.
Thursday, the Huntsville City Council voted to alter the salary schedule beginning Oct. 7, 2019.
In the long run, city employees could earn more per year.
However, their annual salary increases will go down. In the short term, most employees will see a pay bump in October.
For reference, this is the old salary schedule, and this is the new salary schedule.
The schedule is broken down by “grades” and “steps."
City positions are each assigned a pay grade, which determines the starting salary of the employee.
Each year, if authorized, the employee advances a “step" in that “grade.” This means a higher annual salary.
The new schedule raises the available number of steps for employees if they work for the city longer.
The ordinance does goes into effect until Oct. 7, 2019.
Employees will either keep their grade and step location, or it will change to the nearest, lowest level that still results in an increased salary.
The end result for both scenarios will be an increased salary.
The nature of the increase varies widely on a case by case basis.
No salaries are going down, but the lowest level earners salaries will remain the same.
The old schedule capped salary increases at 16 steps, the new schedule allows for annual salary increases up to 25 steps.
If an employee maxed out all steps in his or her grade, the new schedule will result in anywhere from $5,824 to $8,840 more per year upon reaching the final step in that grade.
However, it reduces the annual salary increase (or step) for employees year over year if they remain in the same grade.
The money made or lost over the length of a career as a result of the step decreases varies case by case.
The anniversary date (or the day when employees move up a step) does not change.
City spokeswoman Kelly Schrimsher said the ordinance will cost the city roughly $1.9 million to reset the salaries in October.
City Administrator John Hamilton said the city is still planning to implement annual salary increases for cost of living.
Council President Devyn Keith proposed the change, and said it will provide incentive for employees to stay with the city longer.
