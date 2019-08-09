Heat cranks up this weekend

The heat will take over as the main headliner through the weekend and going into next week. Saturday temperatures will peak into the low 90s with a chance for scattered showers, mostly in the afternoon. Sunday will be dry with sunshine, and highs will shoot into the mid-90s. The mid 90s will stick around for daytime highs as we start the workweek. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits. The extreme heat could call for a Heat Advisory. Continue to check-in with the weather team for the latest.