Grant community working to revive park

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents see the Kidtopia playground as a shining light for children, but it needs some work. Members of the Grant community are working together to give a little bit of TLC to the park.
A memorial 5K will be held in October to raise money for renovations at the park. Hosted by the Grant Playground and Recreation Association, the Dan Robinson Memorial 5K Run/Walk and Kid’s Color Run will take place at Grant City Park. The event is named in memory of the late Dan Robinson, who laid the groundwork for the development of Kidtopia playground. The proceeds from this event will benefit Kidtopia and help support its continued needs.
In addition to new equipment, officials hope to make the park handicap-accessible.
