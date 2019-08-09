Former Morgan County sheriff settles jail food money lawsuit

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has settled a lawsuit over jail food money.
Franklin was sued just before she left office in December to stop her from keeping $55,000 of unspent jail food money.
Under the terms of the settlement, the sheriff’s office will get $45,000 of unspent inmate food money.
Franklin got $10,000 for legal fees.
“We are focused on the road ahead of us and today’s announced settlement with former Sheriff Franklin will allow us to close one more chapter of the past. Additionally, it returns taxpayer funds to our office to be used as they were intended, to feed inmates. Our office will do exactly that. I appreciate the work Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson and his staff put into the issue,” Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a statement.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.