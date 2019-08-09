First Alert Weather Days for excessive heat Monday, Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Only a few storms will be possible this evening. Some will produce locally heavy rain before fading away after sunset.
The heat will take over as the main headliner through the weekend and going into next week. We are declaring First Alert Weather Days for Monday and Tuesday due to excessive heat. Heat index values both days will be 107 to 110 degrees. Make sure you are taking precautions with the heat. Take breaks in the shade if you are working outside and always remain hydrated.
Saturday temperatures will peak into the low 90s with a chance for scattered showers, mostly in the afternoon. Sunday will be dry with sunshine, and highs will shoot into the mid-90s. The mid 90s will stick around for daytime highs as we start the workweek. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits. The extreme heat could call for a Heat Advisory. Continue to check-in with the weather team for the latest.
Relief from the oppressive heat could come next Wednesday in the form of showers and storms during the middle of the week. Highs will be around 90 degrees during the second half of next week.
