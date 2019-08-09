Customer call leads Kitchen Cops to roaches in a Waffle House

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Roaches on the walls. Roaches under the sink. Roaches under the ice machine. Roaches by the back door. Those are the notes left on a recent inspection of the Waffle House at University Drive and Jordan Lane in Huntsville. The Kitchen Cops were responding to a customer complaint last week when they found the insects. Since this was an unscheduled inspection, there was no new score issued. According to records, the most recent inspection at this Waffle House was about one month ago, and it scored an 88.