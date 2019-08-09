Boaz hosts grand opening for city park

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer may be almost over, but the City of Boaz has found a way to keep the outdoor fun lasting with a brand new city park!
Today, for the first time ever, residents will be able to explore Old Mill Park, the city’s newest amenity featuring an amphitheater, walking trails, a playground and perhaps most exciting for the little ones - a splash pad!
Decked out in a pirate theme to honor the city’s local mascot, the splash pad will give kids an opportunity to splash around and enjoy these last few days of summer like never before.
“We have a recreation center... we have a swimming pool and things like that... but these types of things... this is the first of its kind in Boaz," says Economic Development Director Kerry Walls.
The park project has taken nearly two years to complete, so residents are eager to now see its opening day.
“We spent a lot of time and focus on what would be the best use of that piece of property, and after putting our heads together, we decided that we didn’t have the types of amenities that other communities had," says Walls. "We settled in on the finished product that we have now. So, it’s been a long time coming. We’re excited for it.”
The park’s grand opening will be accompanied by food trucks and performances from music artists later this evening. Kids will have to wait just a bit longer to enjoy the splash pad though - that’s making its debut on Saturday.
