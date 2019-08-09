Afternoon storms today as heat builds into the weekend

Happy Friday! It’s another warm and muggy start to the day out there today as temperatures are into the low to mid 70s across the Valley. We are also seeing more fog this morning as well.
While we are dry this morning, we expect to see more showers and storms develop by the middle of the day today and progress across the Valley from west to east throughout the day. Storms this afternoon could bring some strong gusts of wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. That heavy rain could lead to more localized flooding, which may lead to water over some roadways. Those that see the rain will likely only have high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, while those that don’t see rain are more likely to get towards 90-degrees with feels like temperatures reaching the upper 90s and possibly even 100-degrees.
Heat and humidity will continue to climb as we move into the weekend as high temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s by Sunday. Paired with the humidity it will make things feel like 100-degrees or higher every day as we move into early next week. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be around 95-degrees with feels like temperatures likely above 105-degrees.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
