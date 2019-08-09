Afternoon storms today as heat builds into the weekend

While we are dry this morning, we expect to see more showers and storms develop by the middle of the day today and progress across the Valley from west to east throughout the day. Storms this afternoon could bring some strong gusts of wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. That heavy rain could lead to more localized flooding, which may lead to water over some roadways. Those that see the rain will likely only have high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, while those that don’t see rain are more likely to get towards 90-degrees with feels like temperatures reaching the upper 90s and possibly even 100-degrees.