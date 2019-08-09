Accused illegal arms dealer in Birmingham reaches out to convicted 9/11 terrorist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New evidence reveals that a Birmingham man accused of illegally trafficking guns, tried to reach out to a convicted 9/11 terrorist.
Documents filed in court today show letters investigators believe Arkeuntrez Washington wrote to Zacharias Moussaoui---one of the men convicted of conspiring to kill Americans in the 2001 September 11 attacks.
Prosecutors claim Washington has been illegally selling guns to buyers as far away as Mexico for several years, but they only started investigating him last month, when he bought several guns at a local firearms store in a short amount of time.
