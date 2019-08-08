Tryouts announced for professional basketball team in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville will soon be home to another professional sports team, and you can be part of it.
The North Alabama War Dogs will be the city’s new professional basketball team. The first games are slated for fall 2019.
And you can audition to join the men’s basketball team or their dance team, the North Alabama Diva Dawgs.
If you’re interested in playing, basketball tryouts are August 9-10.
Dance team tryouts are Aug. 17-18.
All tryouts will be at Jemison High School.
The team is part of the American Basketball Association.
“We plan to help the city of Huntsville by creating a stage for professional athletes to showcase their talent and giving local businesses a great marketing platform. For our own infrastructure, we plan to add internships and jobs for student and people in the area who want to be a part of the team! We also have lots of new and exciting plans and ideas that are on the drawing board. We simply want to connect with the community through youth development and good old fashion ABA entertainment,” said co-owner Timothy Jones.
