Tryouts announced for professional basketball team in Huntsville

“We plan to help the city of Huntsville by creating a stage for professional athletes to showcase their talent and giving local businesses a great marketing platform. For our own infrastructure, we plan to add internships and jobs for student and people in the area who want to be a part of the team! We also have lots of new and exciting plans and ideas that are on the drawing board. We simply want to connect with the community through youth development and good old fashion ABA entertainment,” said co-owner Timothy Jones.