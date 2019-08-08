Suspects indicted in Flint River assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury has indicted three people accused in a brawl on the Flint River that left a teen with a broken eye socket and nose.
The victim’s attorney, Will League, says Jordan Aaron English, Brittany Diane Pratt and Zachary Kyle Young have been indicted on misdemeanor third-degree assault charges.
A grand jury reduced the original felony charges for English and Young.
The brawl on the river happened when the 18-year-old victim and a group of others were celebrating a friend’s birthday.
Madison County Prosecutor Tim Gann says the trio will go to trial soon. While no date has been set he expects things to move along quickly.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.