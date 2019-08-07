Study shows child parking lot injuries, on the rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study from UAB, shows the number of children being injured or even killed while a in parking lots without adult supervision, is on the rise. The alarming number is a wake up call for parents.
The study shows 67-percent of children do not have supervision at some point between the vehicle parking and the child entering the building.
Jennie Rouch, who is in charge of the study and says parents need to know three things.
“First keep your child inside the car until you’re ready to go inside the building. Second keep a hand on your child at all times, and third keep those distractions away, phones in pockets.”
According to a new study, Children get out of vehicles before the adult, more than 50 percent of the time
