Storms could bring relief Friday, but heat builds this weekend

Expect more heat for the rest of this week. Some relief might be found with showers and storms Friday. Friday morning will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day, but the greatest coverage will be during the afternoon hours. Storms could be strong and include heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy skies and rain could help temperatures fall into the upper 80s.
Heat builds through the weekend and into the work week. The first half of the work week could see temperatures in the mid 90s, and heat index values will be in the triple digits. Rain chances stay slim next week. If you are going to spend time outside, remember to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
