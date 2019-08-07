SEC unveils Alabama, Auburn 2020 football schedules

For the Tigers, it’s a tough road schedule in 2020 that’ll really put Auburn to the test. After opening at Jordan-Hare with Alcorn State Sept. 5, the Tigers will play a neutral-site game against North Carolina in Atlanta the following week and then go to Ole Miss Sept. 19. The Tigers also travel to Georiga in October for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry before hosting Texas A&M right after. They’re on the road against Mississippi State to close out the month of October and then face the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium to close out the regular season.