Scammers targeting renters looking for affordable housing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are warning of rental scams targeting people who want to find affordable housing in Hamilton County and surrounding areas.
Several police departments in the Tri-State have taken reports where homes and apartments were listed for rent by individuals who do not own the properties.
“Meet with the landlord before any type of payment,” UC Community Engagement Officer Carra Sparks said. “Walk through the property, make sure they have the proper code to get onto the property or the proper keys.”
FOX19 NOW spoke with Sparks ahead of the fall semester as students get set to return to the University of Cincinnati.
“Try to talk to the current residents and ask them about the property, ask them about the landlord, ask them if they’ve had any trouble with the landlord,” Sparks said.
Future or current renters with questions about the property owner are able to look up information about the property through the Hamilton County Auditor’s website. By entering the address, residents are able to view the current owner of the property.
“If you are going to look at a property, make sure you either take your best friend with you or your potential roommates, a parent, a guardian... don’t go look at a property off-campus by yourself,” Sparks said.
If renters do find a property they’re interested and are able to set up a time to view the property, Sparks said there’s plenty to check once inside the property.
“Make sure all the doors and windows lock and function properly. If there’s window air conditioner units, make sure they’re secured to the walls so they cannot be pushed in,” she said.
