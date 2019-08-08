Plenty of heat & humidity the next several days

Happy Thursday! We are dealing with another warm and muggy morning out there today to start the day with the upper 60s and low 70s and another morning with fog.
Fog will cause issues out there for some folks on the way to work and school this morning. Other than the fog our skies are clear and we should stay sunny for much of the day today. While we will see plenty of sun today, we could see an isolated storm or two pop up in some spots later this afternoon. The best chance for storms will be west of I-65. Overall, the heat and the humidity will continue to stay high today with high temperatures into the low 90. Feels like temperatures will be back near or just about 100-degrees.
We will see more heat and humidity as we move into the end of the week and into the weekend. We will also see storms as well. Storm chances will pick up on Friday during the morning and into the afternoon. Storms will also be off and on as we move into Saturday as well. The good news is that we should not have a weekend washout, but it will certainly be hot. Feels like temperatures will be near 100-degrees each and every day this weekend and into the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
