Plenty of heat & humidity the next several days

Fog will cause issues out there for some folks on the way to work and school this morning. Other than the fog our skies are clear and we should stay sunny for much of the day today. While we will see plenty of sun today, we could see an isolated storm or two pop up in some spots later this afternoon. The best chance for storms will be west of I-65. Overall, the heat and the humidity will continue to stay high today with high temperatures into the low 90. Feels like temperatures will be back near or just about 100-degrees.