2 parents in custody after shooting outside Montgomery school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two parents are in custody after a dispute turned into a shooting outside an elementary school.
According to Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Martha Earnhardt, two parents were in a dispute outside Blount Elementary School. One of the parents pulled out a gun during the dispute and shot at the other parent. The parent who was being shot at ran inside the school with their children for safety.
After the shooting, the suspect also went into the school and handed the gun over to office personnel, Montgomery Public School spokesperson Tom Salter says. The gun was then secured in the school safe and the suspect waited in the office until officers arrived.
Earnhardt says officers responded to the scene and took both parents and the gun into custody. Officers are still working to determine exactly what happened.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was damaged. Earnhardt says the school was briefly placed on lock down.
Salter says the school system holds meeting about safety and what to do in situations like this. Both staff and students undergo training.
“You’re never 100 percent prepared for any situation or tragedy, but I think the system worked today.” Salter said.
School officials did allow parents to choose whether they wanted their child to attend school today.
“It is in my opinion that the more normal the day for the child, the better,” Salter said. “If you feel that it is really necessary to come get your child, you are welcome to do so.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.