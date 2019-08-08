Morgan County student charged with being drunk on campus

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County school superintendent confirms a student was arrested.
Superintendent Bill Hopkins said a 10th-grader at Brewer High School is charged with possession of alcohol and being under the influence on school campus.
The school resource officer detained the student and handed him over to juvenile authorities.
Hopkins said the student has a history of disciplinary action at the school.
He’s suspended from school pending an investigation on disciplinary matters.
