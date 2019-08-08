Morgan County man pleads guilty to faking his death, fleeing the country

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man who faked his death pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Rod Owens.
Jackson Matthew Hall, 28, of Lacey’s Springs, entered a guilty plea to charges of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The indictment was unsealed on May 21.
“Mr. Hall thought he could get lost in Thailand and avoid federal prosecution,” Town said. “Instead - because of the hard work and dedication of the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, the United States Marshal Service, the State Department, and the Morgan Country Sheriff’s office - justice found him.”
According to Hall’s plea agreement, Hall was facing criminal charges of first-degree rape first-degree sodomy of a child under 12 years of age in Cullman County, plus an aggravated child abuse charge in Madison County. Hall had pending court dates in both counties in March 2016 and April 2016.
Between December 2015 and February 2016, Hall used another person’s identifiers to obtain a Social Security card, Alabama driver’s license, and U.S. passport, according to the plea agreement. He then faked his death and used those documents to travel out of the country.
He was apprehended in Koh Samui, Thailand in September 2017 and later transported back to the United States.
The maximum penalty for Social Security fraud is five years in prison and maximum fine of $250,000. The penalty for aggravated identity theft is two years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
