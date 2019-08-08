Heat continues, heat index values in the triple digits

Heat and humidity continue to rule. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for northwest Alabama counties from Noon through 7 PM. Heat index values could reach up to 106°. Heat advisory or not, it will be hot everywhere today. Highs will peak into the lower 90s. High humidity will make it feel worse. There is a small chance for a pop-up storm today, so little relief from the heat in the form of rain.
There could be more rain awaiting us tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected around lunchtime, and should dwindle down around sunset. Storms could be strong and include heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy skies and rain could help temperatures fall into the upper 80s.
Heat builds through the weekend and into the next work week. The first half of the workweek could see temperatures in the mid 90s, and heat index values will be in the triple digits. Rain chances stay small next week, so if you are going to spend time outside, remember to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
