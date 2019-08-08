EXCLUSIVE INSIDE LOOK: Authorities get contraband out of Morgan County jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County deputies along with officers from Decatur, Falkville, Priceville and Hartselle confiscated dozens of contraband items from inside the Morgan County jail Thursday.
During a county-wide raid, deputies and officers found items including marijuana, tobacco, cigarettes and razors.
Jail Lieutenant Richard Moats says the county has been working towards this for some time now.
“We’re going to continue to do it and continue to incorporate as many agencies as we can. Our main goal for this is to protect not only the officers that work here, but more importantly the people that are in our jail," Moats said.
On Thursday, Lt. Moats says deputies, jailers and officers did just that.
Public Information Officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Mike Swafford, says it was truly a team effort.
“Anytime someone’s arrested in Morgan County they are housed in the Morgan County jail. So, it’s good to have those officers come back in, and they know a lot of the inmates better than we do," Swafford explained.
Lt. Moats says, in the grand scheme of things, the contraband they found wasn’t nearly as bad as they anticipated.
“Normally what we look for in a search is we look for contraband items, specifically dangerous contraband items. We look for drugs, homemade weapons, anything that can cause harm to the inmates or us in jail," Moats explained.
Both Lt. Moats and Swafford say working cohesively with outside agencies, especially the ones in Morgan County, is crucial to their every day work.
“It was a different set of eyes coming in versus our staff doing the same searches every day, seeing the same inmates, same areas, it was a fresh set of eyes coming in for us to be able to have a different perspective and look for different things that we may miss sometimes," Moats said.
Swafford says they completed their goal today, keeping drugs and dangerous items outside of the jail.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.