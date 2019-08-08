Crime Stoppers: Pair deposits bogus checks to steal money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying two people they say used fake checks to steal thousands of dollars from Redstone Federal Credit Union.
Investigators say these two deposited bogus checks into a legitimate checking account at the Redstone drive-thru on North Memorial Parkway on July 10. They then withdrew more than $2,000 knowing the checks would bounce, according to police.
They drove off in a black Nissan Sentra.
If you recognize them, you could earn up to $1,000 in reward money Just call 256-53-CRIME.
