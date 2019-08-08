MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Blue Pants Brewery in Madison is closing its doors.
The owners posted a letter to loyal customers on its Facebook page, writing that the company is no longer able to continue operating in its current location.
Workers are packaging the last beers this week, and the taproom will be closing at the end of the month.
Excess product is being shipped to distributors, so you’ll see Blue Pants beer on shelves where you usually buy it.
Company representatives say beer-lovers should not be sad. There are still plenty of craft beer options available.
“We have faith that all of our customers will be able to find another beer they love. There’s so many breweries in the area. There’s more more in the area. We believe they’ll be able to find another beer to fill the hole,” said brewery spokeswoman Rachel Quillen.
Blue Pants is hosting a party on Aug. 23. That’s the last day the taproom will be open. There will be beer, live music and food for one last celebration.
