Authorities offer $52K reward for help capturing escaped Tennessee inmate who is person of interest in DOC worker’s death

HENNING, Tenn. (WMC) - A $52,500 reward is being offered for the capture of an escaped inmate who is a person of inmate in a prison administrator’s death.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Curtis Watson escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary sometime Wednesday, but it wasn’t until Debra Johnson’s body was found at her nearby home around 11:30 a.m. that authorities discovered Watson was missing.
According to TBI, Johnson, 64, missed a scheduled meeting with the warden Wednesday morning, which prompted someone to check her home. She was a 38-year employee of the state of Tennessee.
TBI is currently working to obtain a homicide warrant for Watson in connection with Johnson’s death.
According to the DOC, Watson was assigned to farm duty at the prison where he was serving a 15-year sentence. A spokesperson for the department says Watson escaped on a tractor, which was found about an hour after they launched their search.
TBI records show Watson has multiple previous convictions, including especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.
Watson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 180 to 200 pounds. His latest mugshots show a beard but investigators say he may have changed his appearance; however, he cannot hide his many tattoos.
With contributions from TBI, FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals, authorities are offering a $52,500 reward for help capturing Watson. He was spotted on surveillance video just before his escape Wednesday morning.
Watson is considered extremely dangerous. TBI says they’ve received dozens of reports of sightings across Tennessee and parts of Mississippi, including in Marshall County, but so far none have been confirmed.
Call 911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.