Ardmore capital murder suspect facing second murder charge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Investigators have formally charged a Huntsville man with capital murder in the death of his wife.
As we’ve been reporting, Fred Sommerville was a suspect in Lakresha Somerville’s death ever since her body was found in her car last month.
Sommerville was being held in connection with another murder that happened in Ardmore while investigators built the case against him in his wife’s death as well.
Those charges were officially filed Thursday night.
Somerville is now facing two counts of capital murder along with theft, abuse of a corpse and attempting to flee police.
