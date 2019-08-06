Venezuela issues travel advisory to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is one of several U.S. cities named in a travel advisory by Venezuela.
The advisory is because of the recent mass shootings in the United States and it warns Venezuelan citizens to stay away from municipalities that are considered the most dangerous.
However, Birmingham city leaders are not buying it.
"It is a little ridiculous. They might want to slow their roll on that. The city of Birmingham actually has some of the best medical care in the entire world. We have some of the best culinary. And while we do have pockets of areas that experience more violent crime than others, when it comes to violent crime and property crime, we are right there with every other major American city,” said City Councilor Hunter Williams, who also chairs the public safety committee.
In early April, The US State Department issued the highest travel advisory possible for Venezuela, a do not travel warning.
The advisory cites the country’s crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure, kidnapping, and arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens.
