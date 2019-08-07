Suspect sought in robbery, assault at DeKalb County produce stand

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The search is on for a man suspected in a robbery and assault that happened at a produce stand on Monday.
DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies say it happened on the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road 82, near the Marshall County Line.
Authorities say the suspect is a white male in his 20s. He was driving either a green Chevrolet TrailBlazer or GMC Jimmy without a tag.
They believe he may live in the Geraldine area.
If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you’re urged to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
