Storms possible the next few days with 100-degrees feels like temps

Happy Wednesday! A line of storms moved through overnight last night bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to some.
The rain has fizzled out and continues to move to the south, but it will be back later on this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the Valley this morning, but the heat will be back this afternoon as well. High temperatures today will be into the low 90s for much of the Valley with high humidity levels making it feel much worse. The heat index this afternoon will likely climb towards or above 100-degrees. Storms are expected to fire up as we move into the mid-afternoon today and stick around into the late evening.
The heat and humidity will be back each and every day throughout the rest of this week. Temperatures will be back above 90-degrees and we will see those feels like temperatures make their way back near or above 100-degrees. There will be a few chances at isolated storms out there Thursday afternoon, but Friday brings the best chance at storms for the remainder of the week. We have more storms possible Saturday before a break for the end of the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.