Storms possible the next few days with 100-degrees feels like temps

The rain has fizzled out and continues to move to the south, but it will be back later on this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the Valley this morning, but the heat will be back this afternoon as well. High temperatures today will be into the low 90s for much of the Valley with high humidity levels making it feel much worse. The heat index this afternoon will likely climb towards or above 100-degrees. Storms are expected to fire up as we move into the mid-afternoon today and stick around into the late evening.