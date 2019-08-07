Suspect fired gun into crowd in Decatur, police say

Xavier Yarbrough (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass | August 7, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 2:56 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue SW at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. Officers say a female had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators determined that Xavier Yarbrough, 22, fired several shots into a crowd, striking the victim. Her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the charge of first-degree assault.

Yarbrough turned himself in on Aug. 5.

His bond at the county jail was set at $30,000 cash by Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.

