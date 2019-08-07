Suspect fired gun into crowd in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue SW at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. Officers say a female had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Investigators determined that Xavier Yarbrough, 22, fired several shots into a crowd, striking the victim. Her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, and she is expected to make a full recovery.
An arrest warrant was obtained for the charge of first-degree assault.
Yarbrough turned himself in on Aug. 5.
His bond at the county jail was set at $30,000 cash by Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
