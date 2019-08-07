Madison Superintendent: No time to waste as students head back to class

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - “It’s game day. We’re so excited, we’re so ready!" That’s how Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker described the first day of class during a live interview with WAFF 48 on Wednesday morning.
Parker was standing outside Rainbow Elementary, ready to greet students. If you’re expecting this to be a slow day, full of games and “getting to know you” activities, Parker says - nope! “We’re prepared. We’ve got all of our teachers hired, every child has a schedule, our expectation is that we start teaching at 8:00. The first day is not an administrative day. We’ve done tons of administrative work. At 8:00, instruction is going to start at every school, no matter if you’e pre-K or 12th grade.”
Of course, any time you’re talking about Madison, you’re talking about a growing city. That’s presented challenges for the school system and Parker feels ready to tackle them. “The big thing [adding students] impacts is space. We’ll hire more teachers, so we won’t have classes of 30 or 40, nothing like that” Parker told WAFF 48. “What it will do is impact space. For instance, at Mill Creek Elementary, what we’ve had to do is take a gymnasium and make it classrooms.” Parker also says office space at other schools has been converted into classrooms as well. “The real challenge is going to be when we run out of space. That’s where we’re at right now. We’re running out of space.” Parker is appealing to parents to support an upcoming special election to increase ad valorem taxes. You can read more about the plan here .
