Madison Superintendent: No time to waste as students head back to class

Of course, any time you’re talking about Madison, you’re talking about a growing city. That’s presented challenges for the school system and Parker feels ready to tackle them. “The big thing [adding students] impacts is space. We’ll hire more teachers, so we won’t have classes of 30 or 40, nothing like that” Parker told WAFF 48. “What it will do is impact space. For instance, at Mill Creek Elementary, what we’ve had to do is take a gymnasium and make it classrooms.” Parker also says office space at other schools has been converted into classrooms as well. “The real challenge is going to be when we run out of space. That’s where we’re at right now. We’re running out of space.” Parker is appealing to parents to support an upcoming special election to increase ad valorem taxes. You can read more about the plan here .